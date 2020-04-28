ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Trading Up 11.1%

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) was up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.53, approximately 738,010 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 699,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $568.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ACCO Brands Company Profile (NYSE:ACCO)
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.
Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.