ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Trading Up 11.1%

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) was up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.53, approximately 738,010 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 699,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $568.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.55 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.79%. As a group, analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

