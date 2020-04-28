Adyen (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Santander raised shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Adyen stock remained flat at $$32.83 during midday trading on Monday. 14 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500. Adyen has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $55.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.50.

