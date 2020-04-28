Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) released its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMG stock traded up $6.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.72. The stock had a trading volume of 904,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,369. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $114.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 162.85, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Several research firms have commented on AMG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

In other news, EVP Hugh Cutler bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.67 per share, with a total value of $25,084.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $567,053.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.67 per share, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,409.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

