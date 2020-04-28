Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Price Up 13.1%

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s stock price rose 13.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.74 and last traded at $22.06, approximately 157,305 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 206,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

AKRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $557.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1,410.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

