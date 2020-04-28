Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$44.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$51.67. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$31.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 8.03.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AP.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$58.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$57.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.50.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns sold 85,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.34, for a total value of C$4,985,952.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,707,642.08. Also, Director Michael R. Emory sold 154,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.84, for a total value of C$8,946,073.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 897,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$51,897,777.92. Insiders bought a total of 342 shares of company stock valued at $16,989 over the last 90 days.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

