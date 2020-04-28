Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on May 15th

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

Ally Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 23.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Ally Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,653,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,583. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,021. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra lifted their price target on Ally Financial to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

