Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,452 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,066,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,000,595. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a PE ratio of -55.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

