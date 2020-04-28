Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ambarella from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum cut Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a sell rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.80.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $52.57. The stock had a trading volume of 173,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,747. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 1.33. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.44.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $172,595.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $48,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at $410,188.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,767 shares of company stock worth $1,921,039. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 2,202.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 647,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,204,000 after purchasing an additional 619,245 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at $17,623,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after acquiring an additional 297,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ambarella by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,446,000 after acquiring an additional 283,255 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 933,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,512,000 after acquiring an additional 204,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

