Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Up 11.4%

Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) shares shot up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.89 and last traded at $23.61, 612,796 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 823,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMCX. ValuEngine downgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Amc Networks in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amc Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.85 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 88.17% and a net margin of 12.43%. Amc Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 40,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Amc Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

