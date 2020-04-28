American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Trading 14.1% Higher

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shot up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.79, 14,998,471 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 151% from the average session volume of 5,981,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,803.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 84,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

