American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,135 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 32,252 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $32,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 333,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,408,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in American Express by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 71,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

In other news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,762,221.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,706.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,554 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,783,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421,152. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

