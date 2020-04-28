American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $2,213,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 16.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $1,448,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,762,221.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,086 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,706.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,554. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.06. 7,783,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,421,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.43. The stock has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

