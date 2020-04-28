American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Trading Up 12.8%

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) shares shot up 12.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.14, 679,552 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 630,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.
AFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded American Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $686.65 million, a P/E ratio of -237.17 and a beta of 1.19.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 212,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 28,712 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 48,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Finance Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFIN)
American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.
