American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Trading Up 12.8%

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) shares shot up 12.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.14, 679,552 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 630,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

AFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded American Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $686.65 million, a P/E ratio of -237.17 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.0708 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 212,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 28,712 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 48,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Finance Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

