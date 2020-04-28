American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMSWA. TheStreet upgraded American Software from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised American Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

Get American Software alerts:

Shares of American Software stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $16.43. 637,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,184. American Software has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $524.94 million, a PE ratio of 65.72 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.14%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $203,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,638.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $338,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in American Software by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,304,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after acquiring an additional 165,957 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in American Software by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 485,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 103,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter worth $1,014,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in American Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $841,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Software by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 51,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.