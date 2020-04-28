American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 1.9% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,589.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $250.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,077. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.03. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.89%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

