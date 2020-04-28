Ames National Co. (ATLO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on May 15th

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Ames National has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Ames National stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.86. 14,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,256. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.57. Ames National has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $179.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Ames National news, SVP Kevin G. Deardorff acquired 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $50,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,575 shares of company stock valued at $119,506. Company insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATLO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

