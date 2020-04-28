Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 2.3% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $6.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $242.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,548. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $138.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

