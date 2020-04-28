Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.13) – $0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0-1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Amkor Technology also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.13-0.08 EPS.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Amkor Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amkor Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

