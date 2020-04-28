Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading 10.3% Higher

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX)’s stock price traded up 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.53, 1,941,996 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,837,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The company has a market cap of $957.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.10 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul M. Meister purchased 353,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $1,128,140.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Todisco purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,578.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 619,339 shares of company stock worth $2,074,576. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

