Analysts Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Announce $1.27 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Northern Trust reported earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Northern Trust stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.13. 893,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,200. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $385,891.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $108,701.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,668 shares of company stock worth $4,163,654. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,395,000 after purchasing an additional 82,246 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $162,543,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Northern Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,104,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,371,000 after purchasing an additional 89,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

