Analysts Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Announce $1.27 EPS

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Northern Trust reported earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Northern Trust stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.13. 893,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,200. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $385,891.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $108,701.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,668 shares of company stock worth $4,163,654. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,395,000 after purchasing an additional 82,246 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $162,543,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Northern Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,104,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,371,000 after purchasing an additional 89,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.