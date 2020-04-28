Analysts Expect Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) will report $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Leidos posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $5.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. Leidos’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.23.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Leidos by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after purchasing an additional 932,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Leidos by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,615,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30,017 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,038,000 after purchasing an additional 63,104 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $131,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.80. 831,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. Leidos has a 52-week low of $66.60 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.36 and its 200-day moving average is $95.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

