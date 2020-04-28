Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Enerplus (ERF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Enerplus (TSE: ERF):

4/23/2020 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$4.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Enerplus was given a new C$3.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Enerplus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

4/22/2020 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$4.50.

4/8/2020 – Enerplus was given a new C$4.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$4.50.

3/25/2020 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$4.00.

3/12/2020 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$4.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$7.50.

TSE ERF traded down C$0.05 on Monday, hitting C$2.98. 2,705,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,888. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.37 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65. Enerplus Corp has a twelve month low of C$1.62 and a twelve month high of C$12.47.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enerplus Corp will post 0.1906129 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is -10.69%.

In other Enerplus news, Director Elliott Pew bought 11,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,403.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$319,718.77.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

