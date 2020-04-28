Analysts Set Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Target Price at $60.14

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

In other Axis Capital news, CFO Peter Vogt acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 58,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,198. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,392.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $435,902. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXS traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $34.98. 1,120,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,491. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.84. Axis Capital has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.08%.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.