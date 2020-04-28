Analysts Set Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Target Price at $12.77

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.77.

GT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Nomura Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 166,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 193.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 197,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 38,730 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 410,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 136,107 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.1% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 33,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

GT stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.68. 4,642,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,764,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.04. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

