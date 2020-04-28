Analysts Set Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Target Price at $87.14

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total transaction of $533,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,575 shares in the company, valued at $15,534,308.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,702,000 after acquiring an additional 209,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $20,100,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $4,547,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 101,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares during the period.

Shares of GPI traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.10. The company had a trading volume of 290,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,388. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average is $86.91. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $110.11. The company has a market capitalization of $908.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

