ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut ANGI Homeservices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Instinet cut their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.48. 1,692,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,036. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANGI Homeservices has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $18.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.58 and a beta of 1.81.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,474 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $36,597.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,501.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 393,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,705.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,474 shares of company stock worth $172,497. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in ANGI Homeservices by 171,900.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

