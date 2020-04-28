Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3075 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Antero Midstream has a payout ratio of 136.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.3%.

Shares of AM opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $13.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 44.80%. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

