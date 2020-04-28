Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lowered by Imperial Capital from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on AAPL. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.19.
AAPL traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.58. 27,924,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,520,500. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,226.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.
In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 110.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,758,000 after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $70,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.4% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in shares of Apple by 16.2% in the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 6,288 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.8% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 6,554 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
