Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lowered by Imperial Capital from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAPL. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.19.

AAPL traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.58. 27,924,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,520,500. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,226.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 110.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,758,000 after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $70,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.4% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in shares of Apple by 16.2% in the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 6,288 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.8% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 6,554 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

