Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Trading 17.2% Higher

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) traded up 17.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.16, 1,600,088 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 140% from the average session volume of 667,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $119.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.