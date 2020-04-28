ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the business services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

ARC opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.83. ARC Document Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.42.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $92.32 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

