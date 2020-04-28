Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Stock Price Up 13.8%

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) shares rose 13.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.15, approximately 1,703,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 5,398,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

ARNC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Longbow Research cut Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arconic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Arconic news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $136,638,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,160,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,523,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 1,410.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 727,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,374,000 after acquiring an additional 679,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 1,135.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 583,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 536,478 shares during the last quarter.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

