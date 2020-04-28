ASE Technology (ASX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.08%.

Shares of NYSE:ASX traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.23. 497,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,904. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ASE Technology has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

