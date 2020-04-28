Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Shares Up 15.5%

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) shot up 15.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.72, 1,820,682 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 105% from the average session volume of 887,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Several brokerages have commented on AHT. ValuEngine downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $67.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $354.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.52 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. On average, analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 67,957 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 27,184 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 155,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 48,995 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

