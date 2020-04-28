Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO)’s share price rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $0.99, approximately 130,605 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 112,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.08.

The stock has a market cap of $74.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.20 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atento SA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atento stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atento Company Profile (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

