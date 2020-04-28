Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.50.
Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $49.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. The company has a market cap of $844.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.52.
In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CMO Michael Steen acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 147,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,976.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $138,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 34,646 shares of company stock worth $623,027 and sold 56,748 shares worth $1,294,732. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 161,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 63,122 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $841,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
