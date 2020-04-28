Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $49.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. The company has a market cap of $844.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $747.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CMO Michael Steen acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 147,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,976.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $138,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 34,646 shares of company stock worth $623,027 and sold 56,748 shares worth $1,294,732. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 161,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 63,122 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $841,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

