Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) Trading 10.8% Higher

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH)’s share price traded up 10.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.43, 113,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 144,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.

About Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH)

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

