Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Trading Up 16.6%

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s stock price was up 16.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.20, approximately 100,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 78,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $78.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Atomera had a negative return on equity of 84.04% and a negative net margin of 2,495.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atomera Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Francis Laurencio sold 9,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $28,965.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at $279,029.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera during the first quarter worth approximately $298,610,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atomera by 13.5% during the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 31,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Atomera by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

