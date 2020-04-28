Atonomi (ATMI) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded up 91.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Atonomi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, BitForex, LATOKEN and IDEX. During the last week, Atonomi has traded 91.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Atonomi has a total market capitalization of $134,451.43 and $42.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Atonomi Token Profile

Atonomi (CRYPTO:ATMI) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io . The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

