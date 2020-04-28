Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:AI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE AI opened at C$9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 67.65, a current ratio of 67.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.38 million and a P/E ratio of 10.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.15. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of C$6.72 and a twelve month high of C$14.87.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$17.12 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 0.9899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

