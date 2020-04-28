AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Update

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,700 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the March 31st total of 369,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 512,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AudioCodes stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.89. 1,040,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,994. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.86 million, a PE ratio of 249.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. AudioCodes had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter.

AUDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AudioCodes from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,142,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 394,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after buying an additional 58,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 4,736.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

