Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.
Shares of Australian REIT Income Fund stock opened at C$7.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.15. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$5.00 and a 12 month high of C$13.35.
About Australian REIT Income Fund
Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Australian REIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian REIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.