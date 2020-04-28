Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of Australian REIT Income Fund stock opened at C$7.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.15. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$5.00 and a 12 month high of C$13.35.

About Australian REIT Income Fund

Australian REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc The fund is managed by Macquarie Private Portfolio Management. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests primarily in publically listed Australian real estate investment trusts and companies engaged in real estate industry in Australia.

