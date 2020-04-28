Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Raised by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,106,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,942 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $726,000. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $8,337,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.90.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.99 on Monday, reaching $142.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,736. The firm has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.88. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

