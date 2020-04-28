Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) Short Interest Up 47.7% in April

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the March 31st total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 730,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 18.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.75. 1,802,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,531. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.17 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVDL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $2,344,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $715,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

