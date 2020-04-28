Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Short Interest Update

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the March 31st total of 156,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ AXLA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.72. 24,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 11.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17.
Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 440.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 1,168.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares during the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Axcella Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.
Axcella Health Company Profile
There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc
