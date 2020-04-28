Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Short Interest Update

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the March 31st total of 156,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.72. 24,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 11.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein acquired 12,800 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $46,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,257.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 440.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 1,168.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares during the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Axcella Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

