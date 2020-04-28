Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This is an increase from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of BAD opened at C$26.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $902.09 million and a P/E ratio of 15.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.40. Badger Daylighting has a 52 week low of C$18.00 and a 52 week high of C$49.57.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$162.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Badger Daylighting will post 2.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$43.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th.

About Badger Daylighting

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.