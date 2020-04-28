Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) Shares Up 13%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BAK) shares shot up 13% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.66, 206,994 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 206,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

