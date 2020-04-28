Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on May 8th

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 45.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

NASDAQ BMRC traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 19,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,498. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $426.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.67 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 10.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter Pelham sold 5,060 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $220,970.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,617.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,807.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,060 shares of company stock worth $309,975 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMRC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

