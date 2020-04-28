Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Purchased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,126,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,149,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bank Ozk by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,419 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank Ozk by 151.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 234,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank Ozk by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 883,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after purchasing an additional 204,240 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OZK traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.98. 2,105,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. Bank Ozk has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $34.34.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.52). Bank Ozk had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $237.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

OZK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank Ozk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

