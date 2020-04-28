Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Bankwell Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

BWFG stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,134. The stock has a market cap of $115.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $30.93.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 20.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,594,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bankwell Financial Group

