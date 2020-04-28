Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun Inc. offers digital and e-commerce service primarily in China. The Company’s services include website design, development and hosting, information technology infrastructure, customer service, warehousing and logistics services as well as digital marketing. Baozun Inc. is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Shares of BZUN traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 946,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,482. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Baozun has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $56.47.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baozun will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Baozun by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 132,823 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Baozun by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Baozun by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Baozun by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,384,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Baozun in the third quarter valued at about $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

